Mary Beth Hauer Mary Beth Hauer, age 87, of Manhattan, died May 22, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She was born August 16, 1932, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne Delbert and Venla (Sondergard) Sieh.
Survivors include her husband Ed of Manhattan; five children: Bill Hauer and his wife Anne of Fairbanks, Alaska, Greg Hauer of Cascade Locks, Oregon, Peter Hauer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Becky Trenary and her husband Gary of Morrison, Colorado, and Jane Holba and her husband Bob of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with private family graveside services at Carnahan Creek Cemetery north of Manhattan, with the Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church to establish an endowment for Youth Music Education. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020