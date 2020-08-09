1/1
Mary (Denton) Blosser
The loving family of Mary Denton Blosser, 86, sadly announces her passing on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mary left her Topeka home 2 years ago to be close to family in Atlanta.

She was born November 19, 1933, in Baxter Springs, Kansas, the daughter of Claude H. and Opal M. (Davis) Denton. A graduate of Baxter High School in 1951, she married Marshall E. Blosser on January 15, 1954.

Survivors include children: Marsha Bidgood (Jim), Marilyn Busboom (Bob), Mark Blosser (Sheri); 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and two brothers: Richard Denton (Kris) and David Denton (Corinne).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Marshall E. Blosser, her son, Marlin D. Blosser, and Maggie - the canine child.

Mary was a devoted mother to her children. She loved the family time spent every year at their summer home on Lake of the Ozarks. She was a gifted quilter and a passionate KC Royals baseball fan. Most of all, Mary was a strong advocate for the special needs community, serving behind the scenes to make sure her son and others had resources and opportunities to live their lives to the fullest.

Mary wrote in her high school yearbook, that all she wanted in life was to marry Marshall (her childhood sweetheart) and have children. The dream fulfilled, her last words to us were: "I love you."

Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Sheltered Living, Inc. 3401 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS, 66611 . To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
