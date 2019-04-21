|
|
Mary Burenheide Mary Lou Burenheide, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 18, 2019.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Mark Burenheide (Sarah), Carla Saathoff (Shawn) and Kevin Burenheide (Krystal); grandchildren, Laura, Mary, Justin (Jessica), Josh, Jon, Jarrod, Brianna, Klaire, Cole, Kaleb and Austin; and sister, Bertha Trear (Louis).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019