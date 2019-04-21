Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burenheide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Burenheide

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Burenheide Obituary
Mary Burenheide Mary Lou Burenheide, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 18, 2019.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Mark Burenheide (Sarah), Carla Saathoff (Shawn) and Kevin Burenheide (Krystal); grandchildren, Laura, Mary, Justin (Jessica), Josh, Jon, Jarrod, Brianna, Klaire, Cole, Kaleb and Austin; and sister, Bertha Trear (Louis).

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now