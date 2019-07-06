Home

Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Countryside Baptist Church
Osage City, KS
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Countryside Baptist Church
Osage City, KS
Mary C. Reid Obituary
Mary C. Reid Mary C. Reid, 86. passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Osage City Nursing Center in Osage City.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Countryside Baptist Church in Osage City. Burial will follow services at Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Heizer American Legion Post #198 and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed as vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
