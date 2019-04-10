|
|
Mary Christina Real Mary Christina Real, 63, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held from 2:00 - 10:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Lakewood Shelter House, 2301 SE Lakewood Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019