Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Mary Christina Real

Mary Christina Real Obituary
Mary Christina Real Mary Christina Real, 63, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held from 2:00 - 10:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Lakewood Shelter House, 2301 SE Lakewood Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Mary's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
