Mary Christine "Cookie" Frederick, 53, of Topeka, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on August 1, 1966 the daughter of James E. and Doris Jean (Warner) Frederick.
Cookie loved to sing, dance, listen to country music, color and socialize. She was quite a people person and the life of the party.
Cookie was a member of TARC and Shelter Living Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris Frederick, and two brothers, James W. Frederick and Steven Arnold Frederick. She is survived by three brothers, Michael (Becky) Frederick of Corpus Christi, TX, Greg (Janine) Frederick of Alma, KS, and Larry (Brenda) Frederick of Topeka, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Cookie will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 14th, after 2:00 p.m, where her family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St.Marys, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to TARC or Sheltered Living Inc., and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6thAve., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019