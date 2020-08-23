1/
Mary "Mercedes" (Foster) Craughwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Mercedes" Craughwell, age 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. She was born the daughter of Francis Robert and Blanche U. (Linehan) Foster on December 7, 1932 in Topeka, KS. After high school, Mercedes received her Bachelors in Education and Master's in Education Administration & Religious Education. She was a long-time teacher in elementary and religious education as well as working in administration.

On June 13, 1973, Mercedes married John Craughwell in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared nearly 43 years of marriage. John passed away on June 7, 2016.

Mercedes was very active in her Catholic faith and was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and an Associate of Sisters of Charity. She was a strong advocate of the Social Justice Ministry of the Sisters of Charity. She enjoyed writing letters, reading, genealogy, gardening, nature and wildlife especially, birds.

Survivors include her two sisters, Rosemary Palma and Margaret Masilionis both of Topeka as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins and a loving extended family.

She is preceded in death be her parents; husband, John Craughwell and an infant sister, Mary Ann Foster.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9-10:00 A.M. with a Rosary at 10:00 A.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A graveside service with burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Foster Cemetery off of SW Burlingame Road in Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mercedes loving memory to the Social Justice Ministry of the Sisters of Charity, 4200 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Mary Mercedes (Foster) Craughwell

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved