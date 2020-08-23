Mary "Mercedes" Craughwell, age 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. She was born the daughter of Francis Robert and Blanche U. (Linehan) Foster on December 7, 1932 in Topeka, KS. After high school, Mercedes received her Bachelors in Education and Master's in Education Administration & Religious Education. She was a long-time teacher in elementary and religious education as well as working in administration.
On June 13, 1973, Mercedes married John Craughwell in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared nearly 43 years of marriage. John passed away on June 7, 2016.
Mercedes was very active in her Catholic faith and was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and an Associate of Sisters of Charity. She was a strong advocate of the Social Justice Ministry of the Sisters of Charity. She enjoyed writing letters, reading, genealogy, gardening, nature and wildlife especially, birds.
Survivors include her two sisters, Rosemary Palma and Margaret Masilionis both of Topeka as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins and a loving extended family.
She is preceded in death be her parents; husband, John Craughwell and an infant sister, Mary Ann Foster.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9-10:00 A.M. with a Rosary at 10:00 A.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A graveside service with burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the Foster Cemetery off of SW Burlingame Road in Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mercedes loving memory to the Social Justice Ministry of the Sisters of Charity, 4200 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Mary Mercedes (Foster) Craughwell