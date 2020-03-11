|
|
Mary Dale Lear Mary Dale Lear, age 94, passed away Saturday, March 7, at Stormont-Vail Hospital after a short illness. Mary was born in Topeka, KS on May 8, 1925, the only child of Dale and Bess Varner. She attended Lowman Hills Elementary School before the family moved to Salina, KS when she was 10. She lived in Salina until midway through her senior year in high school when the family then relocated to Great Bend, KS. After high school, she matriculated to Colorado Women's College in Denver, CO graduating in 1945. She then attended Kansas University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Mary wed Charles Lear on August 20, 1947 in Salina, KS and they resided there till 1969 when they moved to Springfield, MO. They later lived in Hutchinson, KS and Rogers, Arkansas before moving back to Topeka in 2010 to reside at Brewster Place. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before Charles passed away in 2015. They had three children, Chris Lear (Cindy) of Topeka, Marcy Nigg (David) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Andy Lear (Cindy) of Springfield, MO. Mary is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mary and Charles were avid golfers and enjoyed playing courses across the U.S. and abroad. She was also an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed playing with various groups at Brewster Place. Mary was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m. in the Brewster Place Chapel. Memorials may be sent to Brewster Place or Grace Episcopal Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020