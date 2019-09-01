|
|
Mary Darlene (Marhofer) Nicklin Mary Darlene Marhofer Nicklin, 89, of Topeka, passed away on August 27, 2019.
Mary Darlene Marhofer Nicklin, daughter of Ray and Helen Marhofer, was born January 6, 1930 in Arnold, Kansas. She spent her childhood years working on the family farm, enjoying life in the country with her three sisters and extended family.
She attended the Arnold public schools and graduated from Arnold high school in 1947. Eager to explore city life, she attended college at the University of Denver and Fort Hays State, then the University of Kansas where she graduated with a BS in Home Economics in 1952. She completed graduate studies at both KU and Kansas State University. A fond college memory was attending KU basketball games in Hoch Auditorium, and she was a passionate life-long Jayhawk.
She married Wilfred Nicklin in 1953 and had a family of four children to whom she devoted the rest of her life. In addition to teaching home economics, she also taught day care, worked in the Washburn University admissions office, and for the State of Kansas Department of Labor. In retirement, she was a long-time volunteer at Stormont Vail hospital center.
Survivors include her children; Christine Nicklin (George Pender) of Cary, NC, Steven Nicklin of Washington, DC, and Nancee Crider (Kevin) of Topeka; former husband Wilfred of Topeka; daughter-in-law Suzanne LaFontaine Nicklin; grandchildren Will (Christina), Jennifer, and Andrew Nicklin, all of Topeka, Peter Nicklin of Kansas City, MO and Nicholas Crider of Lawrence, KS ; great-grand-children Dakota and Kayla Nicklin of Topeka; sisters Verda Smith of Colby, KS, Marilyn Segarini of Stockton, CA, and Kay Borger of Topeka; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her son, Dirk, her parents, and her niece, Dena Borger.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will host a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Valeo Behavioral Health, 5401 SW 7th Street, Topeka, KS 66606.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019