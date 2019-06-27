Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Mary E. Gastineau

Mary E. Gastineau Mary E. Gastineau, 74, of Meriden, KS, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.

She was born on February 15, 1945 in Richwood, WV the daughter of William David and Effie May (Dillard) Jeffrey.

Mary was a CNA working in Home Health Care. She married James L. Gastineau on December 25, 1967 in Charleston, WV. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2016. She is survived by three children, James (Margo) Gastineau, Robert (Christen) Gastineau and Diane Gastineau. Five grandchildren, Derek Lipp, Abegail Lipp, Jacob Lipp, Evan Gastineau, Steven Butts and a brother, Andy Jeffrey also survive.

Mary was cremated. A graveside service will be 2:30 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to be made to Midland Hospice Care sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www. Brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
