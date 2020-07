Mary E. McFann, 83, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Topeka First Assembly of God, 500 SW 27th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time at the church.To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com