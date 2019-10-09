Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stryker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Stryker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Stryker Obituary
Mary E. Stryker Mary E. Stryker, 99, Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Brewster Place.

Mary married Floyd Jay Stryker on November 15, 1944. He died August 18, 1986. Survivors include son, Ross (Mary) Stryker, Lebanon, MO, daughters-in-law, Gay Stryker, and Karen Stryker, both of Topeka; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sons, Charles, Ronald and James.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now