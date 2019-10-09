|
|
Mary E. Stryker Mary E. Stryker, 99, Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Brewster Place.
Mary married Floyd Jay Stryker on November 15, 1944. He died August 18, 1986. Survivors include son, Ross (Mary) Stryker, Lebanon, MO, daughters-in-law, Gay Stryker, and Karen Stryker, both of Topeka; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sons, Charles, Ronald and James.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019