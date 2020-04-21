|
Mary Faith (Kohake) Dalinghaus Mary Faith Dalinghaus, 92, of Seneca, went to her heavenly home, Sunday, April 20. She was born January 23, 1928, at Baileyville, Kansas, the daughter of Josephine (Fangman) and Frank Kohake.
She married Bernard Joseph Dalinghaus on October 27, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville. The couple celebrated 40 years marriage before his death in 1989. To this union were born 3 children, Karen (Carol Leo) Heiman, Janet (Melvin) Heiman, and Joseph (Marty) Dalinghaus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings, Rita (Vincent) Wietharn, Helene (Aloysius) Dalinghaus, and Giles Kohake. In addition to her children, Mary is survived by 10 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren, and one sister-in-law Rosella Kohake.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.
Mary Faith will lie in state on Tuesday for public viewing and to sign the book; the family will not be present that day.
Mass of Christian Burial will be PRIVATE on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Memorials may be left in Mary's memory and will be donated to the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020