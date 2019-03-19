|
Mary Frances (Starkey) Irvine Mary Irvine died March 12, 2019. She was born 11-13-49 in Topeka, KS.
She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Frances Starkey, father Charley Thomas Starkey, sister Katherine R. Hanson and husband Donald Winn Irvine.
She is survived by brother Tom Starkey, kids Christina, White, Donald Winn Irvine II and Katherine White and grandkids.
Per her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019