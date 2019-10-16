|
Mary French Mary French, 86, of Carbondale, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Born Mary Lee Webb on December 13, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas, to William and Edith Conner Webb. Mary was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
Mary managed the business side of the family farm in Carbondale, Kansas for most of her life and worked intermittently as a program worker for SRS. Family and friends were Mary's passion and delight.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wayne French; children, Terry French (Jeanene), Deborah French (Donald), Marilyn Wright (Craig), and Janice Fink (Michael); grandchildren Andrea, Kelley, Ross, Clinton, Donnie, Chad, Lauren, Chris, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Ayden, Weston, and Luke.
Mary will be missed beyond measure for her love and kindness. We love you Mom. Mary now goes to join her parents, her siblings Carol Rudolph and William Webb, Jr., and God.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in the Wamego Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, sent in care of the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Mom.
