Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary French


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary French Obituary
Mary French Mary French, 86, of Carbondale, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born Mary Lee Webb on December 13, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas, to William and Edith Conner Webb. Mary was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mary managed the business side of the family farm in Carbondale, Kansas for most of her life and worked intermittently as a program worker for SRS. Family and friends were Mary's passion and delight.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wayne French; children, Terry French (Jeanene), Deborah French (Donald), Marilyn Wright (Craig), and Janice Fink (Michael); grandchildren Andrea, Kelley, Ross, Clinton, Donnie, Chad, Lauren, Chris, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Ayden, Weston, and Luke.

Mary will be missed beyond measure for her love and kindness. We love you Mom. Mary now goes to join her parents, her siblings Carol Rudolph and William Webb, Jr., and God.

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in the Wamego Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, sent in care of the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Mom.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now