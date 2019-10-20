Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Ottawa
235 S. Hickory St.
Ottawa, KS 66067
785-242-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Wanamaker) Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Wanamaker) Holmes Obituary
Mary (Wanamaker) Holmes Mary L. Holmes was born August 18, 1945 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of W.O. and Jane W. Wanamaker. She passed away October 11, 2019 in Baldwin City, KS. Mary grew up with her family in Topeka, KS.

Mary attended Topeka West High School Graduating in 1963 and later attended Ottawa University

In 1969 she married Alan M. Holmes, in Topeka. They made their home in Baldwin City, KS.

A celebration of life and potluck dinner planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019, Noon to 3:00pm, at the Baldwin City Golf Course, 1102 Main St, Baldwin City, KS. Please bring a side dish or dessert and join us in celebration of Mary's life.

Memorial contributions made to The Mary Holmes Memorial Fund C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067 Ottawa, KS. For a complete obituary go to https://www.dengelmortuary.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now