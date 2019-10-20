|
|
Mary (Wanamaker) Holmes Mary L. Holmes was born August 18, 1945 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of W.O. and Jane W. Wanamaker. She passed away October 11, 2019 in Baldwin City, KS. Mary grew up with her family in Topeka, KS.
Mary attended Topeka West High School Graduating in 1963 and later attended Ottawa University
In 1969 she married Alan M. Holmes, in Topeka. They made their home in Baldwin City, KS.
A celebration of life and potluck dinner planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019, Noon to 3:00pm, at the Baldwin City Golf Course, 1102 Main St, Baldwin City, KS. Please bring a side dish or dessert and join us in celebration of Mary's life.
Memorial contributions made to The Mary Holmes Memorial Fund C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067 Ottawa, KS. For a complete obituary go to https://www.dengelmortuary.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
