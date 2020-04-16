Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
For more information about
Mary Brown
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Mary J. Brown Obituary
Mary J. Brown Mary J. Brown, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 17, 1943 in Los Angeles, California. Daughter of Melvin and Marjorie Moore Cropp.

She graduated from Seaman High School in 1961 and attended Washburn University. Mary married Raymond "Dick" Brown on October 19, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas. Together, they had two daughters.

Mary worked as a school secretary most of her life. She retired from Seaman School District in 2003. She was a member of Mater Dei-Holy Name Parish. Mary enjoyed watching her grandkid's activities, ceramics, attending her Wednesday night dinner group, car rides out to the lake to spot wildlife, but most importantly spending time with her family and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother and father in law, Joe and Bertha Brown; her brothers and sisters in law, Sharon and Jerry Shaw, Georgia Shaw, Larry Brown, and Becky Brown.

She is survived by her daughters Robin Brown (Rusty Spencer) and Rhonda Brown Burghart; brother, Russell (Kathy) Cropp; grandchildren, Jordan Maxwell, Eric Brown (Joanna Deffenbaugh), Devin (Tanner) Barrand, and Baylie Martin; great grandson, Kamden Maxwell; sisters in law, Mary (Raymond) Willett, and Martha (Lyle) Pence; brothers in law, Dennis Brown, Byron (Loretta) Brown Jr., and Donald Shaw; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Cremation will follow. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Parish or to the Police Athletic League, and sent in care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
