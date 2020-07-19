1/1
Mary J. (Cropp) Brown
Mary J. (Cropp) Brown, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 14, 2020 at her home. She was born the daughter of Melvin and Marjorie (Moore) Cropp on June 17, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M. Burial of cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, KS.

Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing is required. To view Mary's full obituary or to leave a message for the family, please visit Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home's website at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
