Dr. Mary J. "Jan" Pitler Dr. Mary Janice "Jan" (Roberts) Pitler, 67, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Jan was born September 25, 1952, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William Austin and Leah Louise (Tier) Roberts. She was a graduate of Topeka West High School and Stormont-Vail School of Nursing. She continued her education during her working years, finishing with her PHD's in Public Health and Microbiology. She became involved in the country's growing concern about the problem of infection control in hospitals. She was a Certified Epidemiologist and has a Master's in Adult Education, a combination she used to teach about infectious disease to students, large and small business groups, Stormont-Vail staff and the staff in many smaller hospitals across the state.
She loved the Flint Hills and enjoyed driving all the roads of Kansas. Vacations were spent with her husband or family as they traveled coast to coast, often pulling trailers and camping. She never saw a winding road she didn't want to follow. She enjoyed playing several instruments and loved to sing. She always treasured the memories of the years she sang in the church choir in Wakarusa Presbyterian Church.
Jan married Scott Pitler May 23, 1976. They built their home on her grandparent's small farm in Wakarusa where they enjoyed the surrounding woods, creek and river. He survives. She is also survived by her mother, Leah Roberts; two brothers, John W. Roberts (Linda) of Holt, MO and William A. Werts (Ruby) of Milledgeville, GA; four nieces and their children. She was preceded in death by her father, William Roberts.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Shawnee Center Cemetery Wakarusa, Kansas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting with final arrangements for the family. To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020