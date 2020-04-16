|
Mary J. Tolin Mary J. (Tew) Tolin passed away April 12, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health Center, Topeka, Kansas. She was born June 21, 1925, daughter of Mary Margaret Mills and Earl Wayne Tew. She married Gerald L. Tolin on October 7, 1944. He passed away December 31, 2005.
Mary was preceded in death by: her parents, a son, Robert W. Tolin; a sister, Betty A. Farr; and two brothers, Harry J. Tew and Robert W. Tew. Survivors include: a son, Rick L. Tolin (Jane); a granddaughter, Angela R. Goodrich (Matt); a grandson, Matthew D. Tolin, and one great-granddaughter, Samantha N. Goodrich.
Mary graduated from Topeka High School. She worked during her senior year as one of the first woman butcherers in Topeka. Later she worked for Topeka Capital Journal in the classified ads department. She was instrumental in developing their WATS service in the Kansas area. After retiring, Mary and Gerald traveled in all contiguous U.S. states and Hawaii. Mary's main interests included water-skiing, socializing, hosting garage sales and driving her Lincoln towncar (that had an over-abundance of chrome). She loved crispy bacon; hot bread, hot pancake syrup, and hot coffee. She was proud of the fact that she was born in Topeka, raised in Topeka, and died in Topeka.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. Those who wish to pay their respects to the family may call the funeral home or leave a message of condolence on her obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to Highland Park United Methodist Church, in care of Penwell-Gabel.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020