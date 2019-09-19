|
Mary Jane (Dice) Brueck Mary Jane was born on July 4th, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas....daughter of Robert Franklin Dice and Bessie Jane Sutter.
She passed at the Oklahoma Methodist Manor in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, September 16th at 10 am.
She is survived by her husband Jerome (Jerry) Brueck (Married May 12, 1973), two daughters, Amanda Spanier (Mike) and Rebecca Stanford (Jeremy) three grandsons, Sam (14), Charlie (12), and Brooks (10), a brother, Robert Dice Jr. (Kenna Lu) and two nephews, Mike (Denise) Dice and Jim (Kathy) Dice.
Mary Jane was a Kansas State University graduate who later, with the help of her immediate familly, converted to loyalty to the University of Kansas. She lived the majority of her years in Topeka, Kansas until moving to Tulsa in 2018 to be closer to her daughters and families.
Mary Jane was active in retailing (Macy's), Retirement Home Administration (Aldersgate Village), and Kansas Legislative activities. She was a gourmet cook (K-State Home Economics graduate) and freely shared her even secret recipes with all of her many friends. Mary Jane's focus from day 1 was always the welfare of the family she loved very dearly.
She will lie in state on Sunday, September 22nd at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. by her dear friend, Lorraine and followed by a reception with her family and refreshments until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the Holy Trinity Mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Memory Care Home Solutions in St. Louis, Missouri and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019