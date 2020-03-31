Home

Mary Jane "Janie" Byers

Mary Jane "Janie" Byers Obituary
In Loving Memory Of
Mary Jane "Janie" Byers
03/31/28 - 09/13/18
Thinking of You On Your Birthday in Heaven
We have a gift you cannot see
Of heartfelt love and memories
This special gift, the angels bring
Is priceless though, weighs not a thing
Carried through the sunlit skies
On wings of doves and butterflies
A loving wish wrapped tight with love
To one we've lost, living above.
Forever in Our Hearts
Steve, Pam and Jerry, Kristine, Rachael,
Jessea, Mayah and Family and Asha
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
