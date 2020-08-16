On August 10, 2020, Mary Jean Martin Hamilton, 75, passed away peacefully in Topeka, Kansas with her daughter, Jill Hamilton and close friend Jana Welch, by her side. Mary spent her last days surrounded by friends and family and full of love.
Mary enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working in her cherished yard and laughing with those she cared about most. She had a quick sense of humor, unmistakable laugh, strong values of honesty, hard work and unconditional love for those closest to her. Mary loved her family fiercely and would always fight for what she thought was right.
Mary was born in Carbondale, Kansas to Clarence Odie Martin and Hazel Roberta Caldwell Martin. Her parents taught her the importance of hard work, kindness, compassion, and the significance of serving others. She married Edward M. Hamilton (deceased in October 2019) in 1971 and was the proud mother of Jill E. Hamilton. It was clear to all that knew her, how much she loved and cherished her only daughter. She would often tell complete strangers about Jill's adventures living overseas and how proud she was of her many accomplishments.
Mary enjoyed a 41-year career at Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad, where she held numerous positions and made many lifelong friends. She was always described as the one that 'would do anything' and was 'always ready to help anyone in need.' Following her retirement, she bowled on several Santa Fe league teams and kept herself busy with other retired colleagues.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister. She is survived by her loving daughter Jill and brother-in-law Ralph L. O'Dell. She was a loving mother, committed wife and friend. Mary will be missed by many and her absence will be felt amongst the countless lives she touched.
Mary's family will greet friends from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Graveside service will follow at 10:45 a.m. in the Overbrook Cemetery, 1st St, Overbrook, KS 66524.
Memorial contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare of Topeka or The Alzheimer's Association
- Heart of America Chapter, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.