|
|
Mary K. Chabira Mary K. Chabira, 70, of Sedona, AZ, passed away on April 2, 2019. An informal burial service will be held 11:00 AM MST April 9 at the Sedona Community Cemetery, Pine Dr., with Gwynne Reese of the Northern Arizona Hospice officiating. Arrangements are by Greer's Mortuary, Sedona.
Mary was born in Junction City, KS to Charles and Joann Hoover on December 19, 1948. She married Louis S. Chabira on October 21, 1988, in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Washburn University with a degree in social work and from the University of Kansas with a master of public administration degree. She worked as a personnel officer at the U.S. Army Fort Riley military base.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Louis S. Chabira, her husband, and Charles Hoover, Jr., a younger brother.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019