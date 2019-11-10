|
|
Mary Kathleen (Nolan) Brockman Mary Nolan Brockman, 83, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
She was born March 17, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Francis and Bernice (Blechle) Nolan.
She was member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake, ND.
Mary was married to Richard Brockman for 65 years.
Survivors include a husband, Richard Brockman; sons, Gregg Brockman, Stephen Brockman; Dennis (Peggy) Brockman; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Frances Farrell and a brother, William Nolan.
Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to, Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Mary Brockman.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019