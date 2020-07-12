Mary L Burks of Phoenix went home to the arms of her Savior on Thursday July 2nd. She was born on July 29th 1924 in Eskridge Kansas to Ruby and Charlie Chenoweth the first of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles. They were married August 29, 1943. The union produced two girls, Marilyn Merrill of Chatfield, Mn, and Barbara Nelson of Phoenix Arizona . Mary had 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Henry Chenoweth of Osage City, Kansas and Donald Carter of Oklahoma. She was a former member of Bethel Baptist in Topeka and at the time of her death a member of Freeway Baptist in Phoenix. She will also be remembered by the many children who were cared for in her home daycare. Each one had a special place in her heart. A private service is planned for Saturday July 11th.



