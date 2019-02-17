|
Mary L. Fuller Mary L. Fuller, 97, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. She was born December 20, 1921 in Rogersville, Missouri, the daughter of Robert J. and Edith M. (Johnson) Bayliff.
Mary graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, Missouri in 1939. She had resided in Topeka since 1947. She was a custom decorator for Sears for 14 years prior to retiring. She was a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Mary married Vernon D. Fuller on December 23, 1939 in Ozark Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2003, and her son, Gary David Fuller, March 27, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Aaron J. Bayliff, Lloyd D. Bayliff, Winfred Bayliff, Annabelle Reeves and Grace Breedlove.
Survivors include their children; Sharon A. (Ken) Waters of Topeka, Marcia F. (John) Huffman, daughter-in law Alana Fuller; six grandchildren; Shannon (MaryElwell) McCain, Anne Kelly (Matt) Sauer, Grady McCain, Alexandra (Billy) Ryan, Bret (Kerry) Fuller, Casey (Tom) Beach, Arizona step-grandsons Travis E Huffman and Jason A (Linda) Huffman; four great-grandchildren; Victoria (Klayton) Hawkins; and , Dustin Ledbetter, Garrett Ledbetter and Cassandra McCain; and two great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Highland Park United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 SE Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th St., Ste. 100, Topeka, Kansas 66614 or Aldersgate Village Good Samaritan Fund c/o Aldersgate Village, 7220 SW Asbury Dr., Topeka, Kansas 66614.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019