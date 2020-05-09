|
Mary L. (Lepart) McMullen Mary Louise McMullen, 76, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Mayetta, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. She was born December 24, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Jess Dale and Mary (Huston) Lepart.
Mary lived most of her life in the Mayetta and Topeka communities. She was a homemaker and housewife.
Mary married Donald E. McMullen on January 13, 1964 in Valley Falls, KS. They celebrated over 38 years of marriage before his passing on May 22, 2002.
Survivors include her children, Alice Dryer of Macon, MO, Donald McMullen and Agnes McMullen both of Topeka, KS and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Norma McMullen of Topeka. KS.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rolling Hills Nursing Home in Topeka for the special care and friendship they gave to Mary.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Half Day Cemetery in Elmont. Mary will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton on Sunday, May 10, 2020 until noon on Monday. Memorials may be given to the Rolling Health Center c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020