Mary Langer Mary Kathleen Langer, 68, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The House at Midland Care.
Mary was born October 9, 1951, in Topeka, the daughter of George and Minnie (Jolley) Cunningham. She attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Grade School and graduated in 1969 from Hayden Catholic High School. Mary attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia for one year, graduating from Washburn University with her teaching degree in 1973. On June 10, 1972, Mary and Walter Langer were united in marriage at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church.
Mary dedicated 47 years to Catholic education, teaching at Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Holy Name/Mater Dei School and retired in 2016 from Holy Family School. Mary was a beloved teacher and was nationally recognized as Teacher of the Year in her region. Mary enjoyed baking, playing the piano, reading, scrapbooking, and needlepoint. She loved people and was an inspiration to many, including her family, who learned from her selfless nature of giving to others. She was an amazing role model and an example of strength and courage. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared Mary's life are her husband of 47 years, Walter; children, Kathleen Kastelic (Chris) of Topeka, Anna Langer (Mark Stuempel) of Kansas City, Kansas, and Aaron Langer (Rene), of Topeka; and her sister, JoAnn Hadel, of Lenexa, Kansas. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, their son, Christopher Langer, and her sisters, Judith Ann Cunningham and Patricia Schwingle.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31st, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow directly after at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Right to Life, Midland Care Hospice or Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
