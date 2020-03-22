Home

Mary Lee (Cogburn) Allen

Mary Lee (Cogburn) Allen Obituary
Mary Lee (Cogburn) Allen Mary Lee (Cogburn) Allen, 89, of Topeka, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020.

She was born September 15, 1930, in Weld County, Colorado, the daughter of James Western and Lucy Gladys (James) Cogburn. She was a graduate of Johnstown High School in Johnstown, CO and cosmetology school in Denver, CO.

Mary was employed by the State of Kansas for 27 years in Workers Compensation retiring in 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Tom) Whitaker, Topeka and Deborah (Jim) Lord, Ozawkie, KS; three grandchildren, Jessica, Clayton and Tara; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Rademacher, Windsor, CO and two nieces and eight nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jessie Cogburn and Maxine Mahalick; and five brothers, Wayne Cogburn, Chadburn Warren, Medford Cogburn, Leo Cogburn and Vernon Cogburn.

A remembrance for Mary is planned for sometime this summer in Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Her final resting place will be at Mizpah Cemetery, Platteville, CO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604.

To see her full obituary please visit Dove Cremations and Funerals at www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
