Mary Lee (Slatten) Baker Mills died of COVID-19 on November 29. She was born August 11, 1932 in Topeka, KS the only child of Benjamin W. and Evelyn M. (Applegate) Slatten. She lived in Topeka all her life. Mary grew up in East Topeka, where she attended Parkdale School and East Topeka Junior High. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1950. Following graduation, Mary attended Clark's Business School, and she worked for 32 years at the Santa Fe Railway Co. She was President of the Santa Fe Women's Club 1979-1980, and volunteered for Doorstep, Let's Help, Sheltered Living, Inc., TARC, Sumner Elementary School PTA, Brewster Place Welcoming Committee, and was a past recipient of the Civitan Club of Topeka's Citizen of the Year award.



Mary was married to Maurice R. Baker of Junction City on October 6, 1950 at the East Topeka Methodist Church. Together they had five children. She is survived by four of her children, Maurice W. Baker (Diana), Alma, KS; Nancy Stuenkel (Wayne), Vestavia Hills, AL; Rick Baker (Kim), Topeka; and Robb Baker, Topeka. Six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice R. Baker (2000) and her daughter, Barbara Baker (2003). After Maurice's death, Mary was remarried in Topeka in 2004 to Lewis Mills, who also survives. They lived at Brewster Place for their 16 years together.



A private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Mary's life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to TARC (Topeka Association for Retarded Citizens), 2701 SW Randolph, Topeka, KS, 66611 or Sheltered Living, Inc., 3401 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS, 66611.



