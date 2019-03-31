|
Mary Lee Huff Mary passed away at age 94 of natural causes. She was comfortable and passed peacefully with her final days and hours attended by family.
Mary was born in Topeka, Kansas to Thomas Amory Lee and Mary Helen Shirer Lee and spent her childhood growing up at 1522 Plass. She graduated from Topeka High School, then attended college at Washburn University in Topeka. After serving as a Wave in WW2 she completed her BA degree at Middlebury College in Vermont. In 1948 she and Jack Ferguson Huff married and settled in California. They moved to Elk Grove, CA in 1963 to raise their family. After Jack's passing she lived in Sacramento and Rohnert Park, then spent the last 5 years of her life at University Retirement Center in Davis, CA close to family.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, husband Jack (1975), son in law Rodger Furgason and sister Barbara Lee.
She is survived by her children Bill Huff (Pat), Ann Furgason, Gary Huff (Karen), Sa-ad Kongboon (Jin), grandchildren Zach (Amanda), Erin, Kelsie, Tai and Mari Huff, and great grandchildren Piper and Jeremiah Lee Huff.
In the last year of her life visits and calls from family, and good dark chocolate were her fondest pleasures.
Mary's long life has come full circle with her final resting place to be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka. To honor her wishes no services are planned.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019