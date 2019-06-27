|
Mary Lou Stromgren OSAGE CITY- Mary Lou Stromgren, 73, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth, Lebo, KS. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Osage City Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, family requested memorial contributions be made to the Arvonia Historical Preservation Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
