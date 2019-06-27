Home

Jones-Van Arsdale Funeral Home
107 W 6Th St
Lebo, KS 66856
(620) 256-6522
Mary Lou Stromgren

Mary Lou Stromgren Obituary
Mary Lou Stromgren OSAGE CITY- Mary Lou Stromgren, 73, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth, Lebo, KS. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Osage City Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, family requested memorial contributions be made to the Arvonia Historical Preservation Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
