Mary Lou Ziegler, 93, of Topeka, passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 1, 1927 the daughter of John Jacob and Barbara Ann (Domme) Artzer.
Mary Lou worked for USD 501 and at AT&T but most of her life was a homemaker taking care of her husband and family.
Mary Lou enjoyed cooking where she baked two pies every Saturday and made cakes for all occasions, especially for her family and all their special events. She was very artistic and creative. Mary Lou crocheted afghans, made baby blankets, made Christmas stockings for all her family members, did needlepoint and made wedding pillows. Some of her families treasured heirlooms were handmade crocheted framed nameplates which she made over a hundred for gifts as well as those for her family.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were Winter Texans. They enjoyed volunteering for the German Fest where they were responsible for making the grebble. They were both volunteers for delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.
She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mary Lou married Raymond J. Ziegler at Sacred Heart Church on June 3, 1947. He predeceased her on March 9, 2016. She is survived by her children, Greg (Cathy) Ziegler of Topeka, Marilyn (Doug) Tucker of Omaha, Nebraska, Jerry (Stacey) Ziegler of Topeka, Kenny (Alice) Ziegler of Topeka, and Carolyn (Todd) Beurman of Evansville, IN, her siblings, Barbara (Joseph) Herman, John (Mary Jane) Artzer, and Ruth Ann Hueser, eighteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jeanette Marie Ziegler, a brother Ambrose Artzer, and a great grandson Patrick Tucker.
Due to the current COVID 19 situation a private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Her services will be taped and appear on the website later in the week. A remembrance video will also appear on the website.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020