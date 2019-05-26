|
Mary Louise Martel Mary Louise Martel, age 82, of Topeka, KS, passed away May 19, 2019, at Lexington Park Assisted Living, Topeka, KS. She was born November 25, 1936 in San Pedro, CA, the daughter of Emerson Atkinson and Madeline (Shade) Atkinson.
Mary grew up in Overbrook, KS graduating from Overbrook High School. She then graduated from University of Kansas with a bachelor's Degree in Physical Therapy.
Mary worked for the Capper Foundation, Topeka, KS retiring in 1991 as an Occupational Therapist.
On February 2, 1959, Mary was united in marriage to Major Richard Martel at the United Presbyterian Church in Topeka, KS. Major Martel was lost at sea in an aircraft accident, June 5, 1969.
Mary is survived by her beloved cat, Benji, son, Mike Martel and wife Julie, Larned, KS; daughter Melinda Dalby and husband Rick, Riley, KS; two granddaughters, Lauren Sheard and husband, Brody, of Jonesboro, AR, Lisa Pendell, and husband, Brett, of Suffolk, VA; and three great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Mary has been cremated. Private family services are planned at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Capper Foundation c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, Kansas 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019