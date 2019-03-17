|
Mary Louise (Roberts) Mickel Mary Louise Mickel, age 85, passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Emporia, KS. Mary was one of eight children.
Mary was from Emporia, KS and graduated from Emporia High School. After high school Mary traveled but later moved back to Kansas to be close to her family. Mary worked for the Topeka School District, Ray Christian Jewelers and then took a job at Payless Shoe Corporation for over 20 years, until she retired. After retirement, Mary cared for her grandson Nicholas three days a week and volunteered at Midland Care and the Topeka Rescue Mission on her days off. She was a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka.
Mary was busy raising two daughters and working full time, but she always made time to lead a Scout troop, run a 4-H class, teach Sunday school or help a friend. It wasn't an easy job but Mary embraced the challenge, and always put her job as a mother first. Mary was a living example of perseverance. Her strong work ethic, her gentle spirit, the kindness she showed others and her unwavering Christian faith provided a wonderful foundation for her daughters Kim and Jackie.
Mary treasured time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and helping others. Her bible study group was especially dear to her. Mary's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32-"And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Jacquelyn (Brad) Mickel, Kim (Larry) Liotta, grandchildren Lindsey (Cody), Joshua (Courtney), Jacob, Matthew, Nicholas and Alexandra, great-grandsons Henry, Emmett and Caleb, her sisters Betty Blex, Catherine (William) Spriegle, Margaret (Mike) Martini and Emily Vander Velde, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents William and Irene Roberts, brothers William Roberts and Richard Roberts and one sister Patricia Duncan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Mary to The Topeka Rescue Mission 600 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019