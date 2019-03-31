Mary M. (VandeWiele) Clark Mary M. Clark, 98, of Topeka, died March 30, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.



She was born in St. Marys, Kansas on January 27, 1921 the daughter of Gilbert and Louise (DeWilde) VandeWiele.



She served her country in World War II as a WAVE. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church.



She married Francis "Joe" Clark in San Diego, California on July 5, 1944, He preceded her in death on February 2, 2005.



Survivors include her children, Edward (Teresa) Clark of Topeka, Catherine (Mike) Straign of Bartlett, Tennessee, Carolyn Carswell, Linda Clark and Helen (Dan) Herrin all of Topeka, twelve grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a brother, Joseph VanDeWiele of San Diego, CA. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Theresa Clark.



Mary will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday after 2:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the family receiving friends until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Marys, Kansas.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Mater Dei Building Fund and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.





