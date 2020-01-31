|
Mary M. Fallon Mary M. Fallon, 84, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Graveside committal services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, Fort Riley, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elara Caring Hospice, 901 NE River Rd., Topeka, KS 66616.
To view Mary's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020