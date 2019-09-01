|
Mary "Lu" Mayer Mary "Lu" Mayer, 90, of Topeka, passed away on August 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends during a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will host a reception immediately following.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019