Mary "Lu" Mayer

Mary "Lu" Mayer Obituary
Mary "Lu" Mayer Mary "Lu" Mayer, 90, of Topeka, passed away on August 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends during a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will host a reception immediately following.

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
