Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary "Darlene" Mobley

Mary "Darlene" Mobley Obituary
Mary "Darlene" Mobley Mary "Darlene" Mobley, 88, Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Darlene will lie in state at 9am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6-8pm. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Darlene's family,

please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
