Mary Nancy Spreer, 82, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 6, 1938, in Oskaloosa, Kansas, the daughter of Edgar and Ethel (Ray) Dick. She graduated from Perry High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Spreer on October 5, 1958. He survives. Mary was a supervisor at Hallmark Cards, retiring after 37 years. She was a member of the Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church. Mary loved gardening, and she and Ron spent many hours together, working in their yard.
Other survivors include two children, Kim McAlister (Nathan), Hoyt, KS and Greg Spreer, Topeka; four siblings, Clarence, Junior, Jerry, and Lucille; five grandsons, Todd Spreer, Tyler Spreer, Tanner Spreer, Noah McAlister, and Christian McAlister, and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Rhonda, and one brother, Larry.
Memorial Service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior starting at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.