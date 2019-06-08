Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Avenue
Atchison, KS 66002
913-367-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leutloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Owen Leutloff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Mary Owen Leutloff Obituary
Sister Mary Owen Leutloff Sister Mary Owen Leutloff, OSB, 100, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Sister Mary Owen was born in St. Anne, Ill., the only child of Mary and James Leutloff. After graduating from St. Patrick High School in Kankakee, Ill., she worked as a parish secretary and sacristan in Kankakee, Ill., and then as a bookkeeper in Hanover, Kan. She entered the Benedictine community of Mount St. Scholastica in January of 1946. She earned a master's degree in elementary administration from Northwest Missouri State University and taught at parish schools in Defiance, Ia.; Atkinson, Neb.; and in Kansas at Westphalia, Valley Falls, Horton, Topeka, Wamego, Seneca, Marysville and Kansas City for over 40 years. With her love of gardening and science, she worked in the monastery maintenance department after retiring from teaching, and also assisted in the monastery library. Her other interests included reading and various needlecrafts. She was able to enjoy a celebration of her one hundredth birthday, April 29th of this year.

Sister Mary Owen was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by cousins and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now