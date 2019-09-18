Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
2021 W. 29th St
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. Hoffman Obituary
Mary P. Hoffman Mary P. Hoffman, 93, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. 29th St., Topeka. Private interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now