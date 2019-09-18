|
Mary P. Hoffman Mary P. Hoffman, 93, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. 29th St., Topeka. Private interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019