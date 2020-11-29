"Mary (Peddicord) Prickett, formerly of Wamego, KS, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a short and uneven contest with Covid-19. Born on April 28, 1925, to Jerry and Emma Peddicord of Belvue, Kansas, Mary graduated from K-State in 1946. She lived in Topeka with her husband, architect David Prickett, who designed many local buildings. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Sue Prickett of Seattle, WA, and grandson, David Ross. There will be no public service. She will be laid to rest in Wamego Cemetery. Services by Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com