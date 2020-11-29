1/1
Mary (Peddicord) Prickett
1925 - 2020
"Mary (Peddicord) Prickett, formerly of Wamego, KS, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a short and uneven contest with Covid-19. Born on April 28, 1925, to Jerry and Emma Peddicord of Belvue, Kansas, Mary graduated from K-State in 1946. She lived in Topeka with her husband, architect David Prickett, who designed many local buildings. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Sue Prickett of Seattle, WA, and grandson, David Ross. There will be no public service. She will be laid to rest in Wamego Cemetery. Services by Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma - Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 27, 2020
Denny and I thoroughly enjoyed Mary. When we moved back to Wamego, she shared monkey grass as well as a cutting off her burning bush. All are flourishing and we have gotten more cuttings off our burning bush to form a "wall" in the alley. She also shared her apples. Yum! About 10 days before she died, she called me to make sure I'd gotten the Covid benefits through the Potawatomi tribe. She sounded so good. We are very sorry for your loss but glad that she did not have to suffer long. She has "walked on" as the tribe would say. Many blessings.
Kathy Bahner Douglas
Family
November 25, 2020
We have lost a very dear friend!
Keith & Mary Umscheid & families
Kimberly Nelsen
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sue and David, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mary will be deeply missed.
Cindy and Gary Wurtz
Friend
November 24, 2020
Mary was the coolest woman I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. That darn virus prevented us from visiting the last few months. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Glenna Machin
Neighbor
