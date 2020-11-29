Denny and I thoroughly enjoyed Mary. When we moved back to Wamego, she shared monkey grass as well as a cutting off her burning bush. All are flourishing and we have gotten more cuttings off our burning bush to form a "wall" in the alley. She also shared her apples. Yum! About 10 days before she died, she called me to make sure I'd gotten the Covid benefits through the Potawatomi tribe. She sounded so good. We are very sorry for your loss but glad that she did not have to suffer long. She has "walked on" as the tribe would say. Many blessings.

Kathy Bahner Douglas

Family