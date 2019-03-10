|
Mary Sawyer Mary J. Sawyer, 86, of Topeka, Kan., died March 8, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the United Methodist Church in Washington, Kan. Visitation will begin at noon.
Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Christy (Dennis) Brungardt, Shawnee, Kan., Debbie (Kevin) Hogan, Topeka, and Mark (Mary) Sawyer, Burr Oak, Neb.; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Rosalie) Huss, Milford, Neb.
www.wardfuneralhomekansas.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019