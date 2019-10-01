|
Mary Schell Mary Schell, 100, of Topeka, died September 28, 2019.
She was born October 17, 1918 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Jacob and Mary Ann (Burgenstock) Schell.
Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019