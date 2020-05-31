Mary Schiefelbein Warner, 94, of Topeka, died on May 28, 2020.
She was born Mary Ellen Cobler on November 9, 1925, in Rossville, KS, to Barbara and Walter Cobler. She was the sixth of eleven children and grew up in Topeka. In 1942, she married Sylvester Schiefelbein, the fourth of eleven children. Their big, loving families were always important in their lives and shaped the lives of their own six children.
Mary enthusiastically embraced Sylvester's Roman Catholic faith, which she faithfully practiced her whole life. She and Sylvester were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and their children attended Sacred Heart School. Mary served as a Eucharistic minister at church and for the homebound. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Daughters of Isabella Little Flower Circle #503, and the Altar Society.
Sylvester died in 1979. Mary married Loren Dale Warner in 1982. Both Mary and Dale retired from Ohse Meat Company. They enjoyed traveling and attending Dale's Air Force reunions. Dale died in 1988.
Mary was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and 61 nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will remember her for her delicious apple pie and her homemade noodles, spread across the kitchen counter to dry, and for the Volga German specialties she learned to make from Sylvester's mother, Amelia. They will remember her for her hard work, both at home, and in the jobs she took to help support the family.
They will also remember her devotion to her mother and Sylvester's mother, both of whom died on her birthday. They will remember all the times she cared for her sick and dying siblings. They will remember how well she and Sylvester danced waltzes and polkas, played on the dulcimer by Sylvester's brother Joe at the wedding dances that were an important part of family life. Her children will remember with great love the sacrifices she made for them as they were growing up. They will remember her tremendous will to live, seen in her survival of a major illness when she was 83, and in her determination in the years afterwards to be with her family through the challenges of aging.
Mary is survived by her six children: Lyle (Sharon), Richard (Ann), Linda Burghart (Steve), Michael (Steve Klinkerman), Mark (Heidi), and Craig (Carolyn). She is also survived by her brothers Walter Cobler (Nancy), Robert Cobler (Donna), and Fred Rogers (Norma).
She will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 10 a.m, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and sent in care of
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Mary Mary Schiefelbein Warner Schiefelbein Warner
She was born Mary Ellen Cobler on November 9, 1925, in Rossville, KS, to Barbara and Walter Cobler. She was the sixth of eleven children and grew up in Topeka. In 1942, she married Sylvester Schiefelbein, the fourth of eleven children. Their big, loving families were always important in their lives and shaped the lives of their own six children.
Mary enthusiastically embraced Sylvester's Roman Catholic faith, which she faithfully practiced her whole life. She and Sylvester were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and their children attended Sacred Heart School. Mary served as a Eucharistic minister at church and for the homebound. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Daughters of Isabella Little Flower Circle #503, and the Altar Society.
Sylvester died in 1979. Mary married Loren Dale Warner in 1982. Both Mary and Dale retired from Ohse Meat Company. They enjoyed traveling and attending Dale's Air Force reunions. Dale died in 1988.
Mary was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and 61 nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will remember her for her delicious apple pie and her homemade noodles, spread across the kitchen counter to dry, and for the Volga German specialties she learned to make from Sylvester's mother, Amelia. They will remember her for her hard work, both at home, and in the jobs she took to help support the family.
They will also remember her devotion to her mother and Sylvester's mother, both of whom died on her birthday. They will remember all the times she cared for her sick and dying siblings. They will remember how well she and Sylvester danced waltzes and polkas, played on the dulcimer by Sylvester's brother Joe at the wedding dances that were an important part of family life. Her children will remember with great love the sacrifices she made for them as they were growing up. They will remember her tremendous will to live, seen in her survival of a major illness when she was 83, and in her determination in the years afterwards to be with her family through the challenges of aging.
Mary is survived by her six children: Lyle (Sharon), Richard (Ann), Linda Burghart (Steve), Michael (Steve Klinkerman), Mark (Heidi), and Craig (Carolyn). She is also survived by her brothers Walter Cobler (Nancy), Robert Cobler (Donna), and Fred Rogers (Norma).
She will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 10 a.m, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and sent in care of
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Mary Mary Schiefelbein Warner Schiefelbein Warner
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.