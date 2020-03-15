Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Mary Spreer Mary Nancy Spreer, 82, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 4pm Friday, March 27, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 5pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Mary's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
