|
|
Mary Virginia Kresie Mary Virginia Kresie, 93, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born August 15, 1926 at Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Willo Lewis. She graduated from Topeka High School, where she was Queen of the All School Party. She was also Miss Topeka 1948 at the American Royal. She graduated from Washburn University in 1948 and taught school in Topeka for two years. She married Bryce W. Kresie 1950. They lived in Independence, Kansas. and Arkansas City before moving back to Topeka, where Bryce worked for Kansas Power and Light (now Evergy). Mary was a teacher at Berryton Elementary School for fifteen years. She was preceded in death by two children, Carol Diane Best and Kevin Lewis Kresie. Survivors include a son, Bryce Kresie, Jr., Lenexa, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mary was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She enjoyed volunteering, golf, bridge, and gardening. She especially enjoyed being with her family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St., Topeka, Ks 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020