Mary Virginia Ortiz Mary Virginia Ortiz age 68 passed away surrounded by family on January 16, 2020 in Sacramento Ca after a long illness. Virginia was born to the late Michael Tetuan and Bibiana Andrea Tetuan of Kansas on September 4, 1951. She is survived by her husband Joe T Ortiz, eldest son Joseph A Ortiz (Julie), youngest son Jaime V Ortiz (Christina), and loving Grandson Jaime J Ortiz, as well as many other friends and family members. Virginia grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High school where she met her husband Joe. Virginia shared over 48 years of her life with her husband whose life together was spent over six different states before settling in Elk Grove Ca. Virginia spent 25 years working for the Elk Grove Unified School district until 2018, when she retired. She and her husband enjoyed spending time traveling, visiting family and friends, vacationing on cruises and visiting other countries. Virginia and Joe lived in Elk Grove from 1990 to 2020 and were active in their community and were part of many parent groups with the school district as well as football activities.
A Rosary will be held at 09:00 AM followed by the memorial service on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church 201 NE Chandler St, Topeka, KS 66616. Inurnment following the service at Holy Trinity Mausoleum on the grounds of Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester RD Topeka KS, 66606. A celebration lunch of Virginia's life will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe hall. She was an amazing woman with a huge heart and a kind soul, she will be forever missed. Please join us at the celebration of her life.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020